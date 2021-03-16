Bruce Poliquin’s opinion piece about restricting voter rights reminds me how glad I am that we no longer hear from him on a daily basis.
The elephant in the room is “the big lie.” If there were voter fraud it would warrant an examination of what went wrong and what needs to be fixed. But there was none. It’s been debunked repeatedly and no proof has ever been presented.
There is absolutely nothing admirable about intentionally suppressing voter turnout. Poliquin’s spin on the issue is like putting a dress on a pig. And, parroting phrases like “far left“ and “extreme liberals” is becoming tired and lame.
It’s really not difficult to find extremists on the right too. Remember the Capitol riot? Now that Poliquin has had yet another opportunity to whine about ranked choice voting, let’s hope he retreats back into obscurity.
Carl Gatto
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: March 17-24
-
American Journal
Through My Lens: Heal trauma from Black deaths with community support
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Higher value won’t necessarily boost tax bill
-
Community News
Births
-
Business
Crisis far from over for Maine women suffering prolonged unemployment
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.