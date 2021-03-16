Bruce Poliquin’s opinion piece about restricting voter rights reminds me how glad I am that we no longer hear from him on a daily basis.

The elephant in the room is “the big lie.” If there were voter fraud it would warrant an examination of what went wrong and what needs to be fixed. But there was none. It’s been debunked repeatedly and no proof has ever been presented.

There is absolutely nothing admirable about intentionally suppressing voter turnout. Poliquin’s spin on the issue is like putting a dress on a pig. And, parroting phrases like “far left“ and “extreme liberals” is becoming tired and lame.

It’s really not difficult to find extremists on the right too. Remember the Capitol riot? Now that Poliquin has had yet another opportunity to whine about ranked choice voting, let’s hope he retreats back into obscurity.

Carl Gatto

Kennebunk

