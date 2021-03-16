Maine reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were no additional deaths.

Tuesday’s numbers reflect Maine’ continuing trend of logging somewhat higher case counts when compared to two weeks – or one incubation period – ago.

The seven-day average of daily new cases was 191.3 on Tuesday, compared to 173 two weeks ago and 164.1 a month ago.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, Maine continues to race to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, part of the strategy to prevent another surge. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 47,388 positive cases of COVID-19, and 725 deaths.

Updated vaccinations for Tuesday were not immediately available, but the latest immunization data shows 323,049 Maine people – representing 24 percent of the population – had received at least the first dose Monday.

Another mass vaccination site, operated by Central Maine Healthcare, will open Wednesday at the Auburn Mall. The site will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and will be able to handle 1,000 patients per day.

The Auburn Mall location joins the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Scarborough Downs, Portland Expo and the former Marshalls in Sanford as mass vaccination sites.

Maine is one of 17 states that has seen an increase in average daily cases over the last two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. CDCD, said in a media briefing on Monday that she is concerned about a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, after seeing negative trends in several European countries.

“Each of these countries has had nadirs like we are having now, and each took an upward trend after they disregarded known mitigation strategies. They simply took their eye off the ball,” Walensky said.

