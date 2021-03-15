Maine reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one additional death.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 47,199 positive cases of COVID-19 and 725 deaths.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine dashboard had not been updated Monday. As of Sunday, 320,885 people, or 23.87 percent of Maine’s population, had received a first dose of vaccine, and 187,495 people, or 13.95 percent of the population, had received a second dose.

As Maine moves to reopen business and leisure activities starting later this month, parents are pressuring schools for more in-person learning. Most Maine schools operate under a hybrid system, with two in-person days per week and the rest remote.

While some schools are considering or have already announced plans for more in-person learning, such as districts in Freeport and Biddeford, many school leaders are pointing to how difficult it will be meet the Maine and federal school reopening guidelines, especially distancing recommendations.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on physical distancing, which currently recommend six feet between students and adult staff, may soon be relaxed. Maine health officials have said if the U.S. CDC recommendations change, they will take a look at altering state guidelines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Sunday that a Massachusetts study that showed there was no significant differences in infection rates in schools that required three feet of distance among students and staff versus six feet “does indeed” point to a loosening of U.S. CDC school reopening guidelines. Fauci said to expect revisions “soon.”

Maine does have a three-foot guideline in its school reopening recommendations, but requires six feet between students at lunchtime.

Massachusetts has similar distancing rules to Maine, but elementary schools in Massachusetts are returning to full-time learning April 5, followed by middle schools on April 28, and a date for high schools is expected to be announced soon.

This story will be updated.

