Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 3/17 7:30 a.m. Nominating Committee
Wed. 3/17 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 3/17 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 3/17 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Thur. 3/18 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Thur. 3/18 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation Board
Thur. 3/18 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Mon. 3/22 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Tues. 3/23 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 3/23 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 3/24 2 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee
