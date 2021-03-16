Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  3/17  7:30 a.m.  Nominating Committee

Wed.  3/17  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  3/17  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  3/17  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Thur.  3/18  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Thur.  3/18  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation Board

Thur.  3/18  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Mon.  3/22  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Tues.  3/23  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  3/23  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  3/24  2 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles