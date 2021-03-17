Bath closed its city offices to the public until further notice on Monday due to potential COVID-19 exposure, according to city spokeswoman Lindsey Goudreau.
Goudreau declined to say where the possible exposure originated, when it occurred or whether any city employees had tested positive, citing privacy concerns.
Goudreau said the city office “strictly follows Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including frequent sanitization, handwashing stations, masking, social distancing, and plexiglass shields in place to protect public customers and city employees.”
During the closure, residents can access services at cityofbath.com.
As of March 14, 282 Bath residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Within Sagadahoc County, 925 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and six have died as of Wednesday, the Maine CDC reported.
Statewide, 47,591 Mainers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 725 have died as of Wednesday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Lisbon fire ruled accidental, cause unknown
-
Varsity Maine
Mt. Ararat boys join Cony and Morse girls as KVAC swimming champions
-
Business
IRS likely to postpone deadline to file, pay taxes to May 15
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Former NBA player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in cycling accident
-
Arts & Entertainment
Berlin theater manager quits after harassment claims
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.