Bath closed its city offices to the public until further notice on Monday due to potential COVID-19 exposure, according to city spokeswoman Lindsey Goudreau.

Goudreau declined to say where the possible exposure originated, when it occurred or whether any city employees had tested positive, citing privacy concerns.

Goudreau said the city office “strictly follows Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including frequent sanitization, handwashing stations, masking, social distancing, and plexiglass shields in place to protect public customers and city employees.”

During the closure, residents can access services at cityofbath.com.

As of March 14, 282 Bath residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

Within Sagadahoc County, 925 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and six have died as of Wednesday, the Maine CDC reported.

Statewide, 47,591 Mainers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 725 have died as of Wednesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: