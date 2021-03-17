The town manager’s $8.1 million budget proposal accounts for the town’s net budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 but when balanced with the expected revenues, the town’s gross expenditures are $4,405,957, a $1,154 increase from the 2020-2021 budget, or 0.03%, according to Town Manager Bob Peabody. Though his proposal did not include a projected property tax rate, Peabody said that the municipal tax rate is calculated from the gross expenditures rather than the net expenditures.

