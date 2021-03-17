The New Gloucester Public Works building will remain closed until at least Monday, March 22, due to a positive COVID-19 case among employees, according to Town Manager Brenda Fox-Howard.

Fox-Howard announced the closure on the town’s website March 15 and said during that night’s select board meeting that she has been in contact with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. All employees will be tested and can return to work after receiving a negative test, she said. The employee who tested positive is self-isolating.

“I will be following this on a day-by-day basis and will reopen the department once all is deemed safe,” Fox-Howard wrote on the website. The transfer station is not affected by the closure.

