As a biomedical scientist who wrote the letter “Balentine no health expert, reader is,” Dec. 4, and having been exposed to John Balentine’s opinion for many years, I believe he suffers from an all-too-common malady, i.e., the political party syndrome, a component of which is “selective forgetfulness” (PPS-SF). Persons presenting with PPS-SF have difficulty in forming an opinion WITHOUT “selectively” omitting relevant and, at times, inconvenient facts/truths to buttress their verbal/written expressions. Therefore, the opinions uttered by individuals who display PPS-SF are both shallow and often without merit.

In Mr. Balentine’s PPS-SF-induced opinion, he believes all our problems are due to the cancel culture (CC), “… how it’s (CC) diverting attention away from … things being done to our country by inept, cajoling, fearful national and state leadership” (“‘Oh, dear,’ cancel culture is a shame,” March 12). Citizens not experiencing the symptoms of PPS-SF are fully alert to the real problems (e.g., COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine distribution, supporting the economy, social justice reform, safeguarding voting rights, etc.) facing this country and know the difference between CC and failed leadership by members of Balentine’s Trump-controlled Republican Party. With his uncontrollable PPS-SF flaring up, Mr. Balentine “forgets” to cite failed leadership by “inept” Gov. Abbott of Texas, “cajoling” Senators Cruz, Johnson, Paul, House member McCarthy and “fearful” Senators McConnell, Collins and Hawley – Trump loyalists.

Sadly, the current Republican Party is now under the pathological “leadership” of Mr. Trump, who is creating a “moneymaking” operation for his own benefit, by asking Republican Party members to contribute to his Political Action Committees and, thereafter, diverting these donated funds for his own personal use.

So, Mr. Balentine, as for your PPS-SF, an antidote for this affliction is: Embrace facts and truth, no matter the source(s).

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

