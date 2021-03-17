Open for business

Camden Dermatology & Mohs Surgery, based in Rockport, is pleased to announce the opening of a new location at 144 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough.

“I couldn’t be happier with the opportunity to expand in Southern Maine,” said Dr. Kerry Lavigne, owner of Camden Dermatology & Mohs Surgery. “We’re just down the street from MaineHealth and Martin’s Point and next door to Lois’ Natural Marketplace.”

Procedures offered at the new location will include cosmetic and surgical dermatology as well as skin cancer surgery in the near future. Sam Cohen, who has been practicing in dermatology since 2013, will staff the office. Cohen is a member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

Dry Fly Distilling, located in Spokane, Washington, has entered into a partnership with Stone Fence Beverage in both Maine and Vermont. Stone Fence Beverage will distribute five of Dry Fly’s award-winning spirits. Among the products consumers will soon be able to find in package stores and restaurants are Dry Fly Wheat Whiskey, Triticale Whiskey, Bourbon, Cask Strength Wheat Whiskey and Dry Fly Gin.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has announced that board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Loretta Hallock, DO, has joined its women’s health team as medical director. Prior to joining Northern Light Mercy Women’s Health, Hallock was an attending physician at Yale Northeast Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology in Shelton, Connecticut.

Granted

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland has received a $20,000 grant from the Avangrid Foundation in partnership with Central Maine Power. The Avangrid Foundation is the primary philanthropic arm of AVANGRID, the parent company of Central Maine Power. The grant will support the development of Habitat’s three-home community in Freeport.

Giving back

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of its iconic Christmas Kittens commercial, Bangor Savings Bank has donated $1,000 each to 12 animal shelters and rescue organizations across Maine and New Hampshire, including Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and Hart of Maine in Cumberland.

Pregnancy centers in Brunswick and Rockland now have new, state-of-the-art ultrasound machines thanks to the generosity of Knights of Columbus Sekenger Council 1947 in Brunswick. The Knights raised $37,000 towards the purchase of 4D ultrasound machines for two Care Net of Mid-Coast Maine pro-life pregnancy centers. That amount was then matched by the national Knights of Columbus through its ultrasound initiative, which meant the entire $74,953 cost of the machines was covered. The Brunswick Knights’ contribution included a significant donation from the widow of a Knight.

Ocean State Job Lot, which operates a store in Falmouth, announced that in 2020, the retail chain supported the 142 communities in which it has stores with $25 million in financial and product donations.

Transitions

Ship-Right Solutions, a full-service fulfillment company in South Portland that provides local, regional and national clients with shipping, customer engagement and delivery solutions, has rebranded as ShipRight. Updates and changes include a new URL and website at shipright.biz, a new logo, collateral suite and social media presence.

