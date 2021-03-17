SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers locked up their biggest potential free agent for the long term by agreeing to give star left tackle Trent Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

Williams’ agents at Elite Loyalty Sports say the deal agreed to early Wednesday will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay during last season. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.

The Niners finalized the deal just hours before Williams could have left to sign with another team at the start of the new league year.

The contract is a staggering reward for Williams, who sat out the entire 2019 season in Washington over a dispute with the front office before reviving his career in San Francisco.

He showed a few signs of rust early but quickly got back to his usual form and earned his eighth Pro Bowl selection. Williams was graded as the top left tackle by Pro Football Focus and is now being paid that way as well.

The 49ers had a disappointing 2020, winning just six games following a trip to the Super Bowl the previous season. But they pinned many of the troubles to injuries that sidelined quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and other key players like tight end George Kittle and edge rusher Nick Bosa for large portions of the season.

WASHINGTON: Washington filled a void at cornerback by signing William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release contract terms.

Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to sign with the Denver Broncos. The 28-year-old Jackson joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals, during which he recorded three interceptions in 59 games, including 48 starts.

Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed in an email to the AP.

Earlier this week, the team agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington went into free agency with almost $39 million in cap space, among the most in the NFL.

Washington is still in need of a No. 2 wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin and is also looking for a linebacker after losing starter Kevin Pierre-Louis in free agency.

DOLPHINS: Free agent cornerback Justin Coleman agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with Miami.

Coleman, a six-year veteran, started five games for the Detroit Lions last year. He has also played for Seattle and New England and has made 29 career starts.

Coleman is expected to compete for playing time as a slot corner for Miami.

RAMS-LIONS: A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a trade sending veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions.

The person spoke late Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been completed.

Brockers has been a stalwart on the Rams’ defensive line for the past nine seasons after they chose him with general manager Les Snead’s first draft pick in St. Louis in 2012. Brockers teamed up with All-Pro Aaron Donald in 2015 and built a formidable tandem on the Rams’ defensive line, and they were joined last year by Sebastian Joseph-Day in a breakout season.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle moved quickly to address a need in the defensive backfield. They are expected to sign former San Francisco cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. The addition of Witherspoon was a critical move for the Seahawks after starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier Tuesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.