Three members of the Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach team are among the nine semifinalists for the Becky Schaffer Award, given annually to Maine’s top high school senior in girls’ hockey.

Trinity Atwater, Emily Factor and Lucia Pompeo of Cheverus/OOB are in the running for the award, now in its fourth year.

The other semifinalists are: Annie Guimond of Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete; Caroline Lerch of Portland/Deering; Brie Dube of Lewiston; Gisele Ouellette and Madi Pelletier of St. Dominic/Gray-New Gloucester/Winthrop; and Caroline Tracey of Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland.

