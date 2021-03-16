Falmouth forward Owen Drummey, Portland/Deering defenseman Max Cheever and Scarborough goalie Peter O’Brien are among six finalists for the Travis Roy Award, given to the top Class A senior hockey player in the state.
Other semifinalists include: Edward Little defenseman Will Cassidy; Lewiston goalie Keegan McLaughlin; and St. Dominic forward Lucas Pushard.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
SOUTH PORTLAND 55, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 23: Maria Degifico scored 20 points for the Red Riots (4-7) in a win over the Patriots (3-6) on Saturday in South Portland.
Cora Boothby-Akilo added 10 points for South Portland. Anna Brown made three 3-pointers for nine points.
Caitlin Taylor led Gray-New Gloucster with eight points.
