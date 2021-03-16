Falmouth forward Owen Drummey, Portland/Deering defenseman Max Cheever and Scarborough goalie Peter O’Brien are among six finalists for the Travis Roy Award, given to the top Class A senior hockey player in the state.

Other semifinalists include: Edward Little defenseman Will Cassidy; Lewiston goalie Keegan McLaughlin; and St. Dominic forward Lucas Pushard.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 55, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 23: Maria Degifico scored 20 points for the Red Riots (4-7) in a win over the Patriots (3-6) on Saturday in South Portland.

Cora Boothby-Akilo added 10 points for South Portland. Anna Brown made three 3-pointers for nine points.

Caitlin Taylor led Gray-New Gloucster with eight points.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles