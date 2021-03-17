The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy says it is seeking a partner to help launch a public health and safety campaign to increase awareness and education surrounding the use of marijuana and keep it out of the hands of children.

The office is required by law to develop and implement “initiatives and campaigns focused on increasing the awareness and education of the public on health and safety matters relating to the use of marijuana and marijuana products,” the office said Wednesday in a press release.

The campaign will address, among other concerns, “preventing and deterring the use of marijuana and marijuana products by persons under 21 years of age.”

“The public’s health, safety and well-being are the top priority in all of the decisions we make as a cannabis regulator,” Erik Gundersen, the office’s director, said in a statement.

The request for proposals “reaffirms that commitment, particularly as Maine’s nascent adult-use industry continues its measured growth,” he said.

Recreational marijuana sales have increased steadily since the market launched in October, bringing in about $9.3 million overall. February was the state’s best month, recording over $2.5 million in sales.

The health and safety campaign will be funded by the state’s Adult Use Marijuana Public Health and Safety Fund, which was established by the legislature in 2018.

The fund receives a portion of all tax revenue generated from adult-use marijuana sales.

Tax revenue from the state’s recreational marijuana retail stores is nearing $1 million, having earned $929,760 between the market’s launch in October and the end of February.

Questions from interested bidders are due by March 24 and proposals are due by April 14. The contract is anticipated to last five years, with a two-year initial period of performance and two optional renewal periods of two years and one year, respectively, according to the office.

