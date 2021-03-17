For the second year in a row, Mainers marked St. Patrick’s Day in a subdued fashion on Wednesday, gathering in different settings with fewer people but with the common goals of keeping family and cultural traditions alive despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Terry Cain and his son Colin, both of Scarborough, opted to forgo their pub tradition in favor of watching the sun rise out of the Atlantic Ocean from Higgins Beach.

At The Yard in Portland, Scotty Downs and Sierra Toomey entertained other patrons with traditional Irish dancing. Monique Bailey of Lewiston and her son Dustyn Bailey of Westbrook enjoyed a pint at The Yard, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and Dustyn’s birthday.

