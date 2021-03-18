Maine’s seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 cases has reached 200 for the first time in more than a month.

Health officials reported 241 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two additional deaths. It was the fourth time in seven days that cases have topped 200 and the highest single-day total since Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, the state has now fully vaccinated more than 200,000 residents, or about 15 percent of the population.

The seven-day daily case average increased Thursday to 200, up from 159 two weeks ago and from 148 this time last month. Cases peaked above 600 daily in mid-January following the holiday season before dropping back down within in a month, then leveling off, then climbing again. The rise in new cases is linked in part to younger people under the age of 30, who account for a larger share of overall cases than at any point during the pandemic but who are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

There have now been 47,832 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 727 deaths since the pandemic reached Maine more than one year ago, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Thursday morning, but as of Wednesday there were 84 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, including 25 in critical care and eight on a ventilator. Hospitalizations had been falling across the state after peaking above 200 in mid-January but have started to climb again as cases have increased.

Cases and hospitalizations have been rising in other states as well, fueled in part by the emergence of new and more contagious variants of COVID-19 that have taken over some European countries.

Meanwhile, the state continues to make progress vaccinating older residents. As of Thursday morning, 545,102 shots had been administered, including 341,842 first doses, representing 25.4 percent of Maine’s population, and 203,260 final doses, or 15.1 percent of residents. Maine ranks 9th among states for percent of population fully vaccinated, according to a state-by-state tracker by Bloomberg News. That total includes 53 percent of residents over the age of 70, who are at the greatest risk of death.

“We are in a race between vaccinations and variants,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Wednesday announced that she was extending the civil state of emergency another 30 days. “But we have got to keep our foot on the gas to get more people vaccinated, to keep people alive and healthy, and to get us back to normal sooner. The summer is fast approaching and the finish line is on the horizon.”

Currently, those age 60 and older are being prioritized for vaccinations, along with teachers, school staff and licensed child care workers. Eligibility will open up to people in their 50s on April 1, and by May 1, all adults will be eligible.

Maine is expected to receive 35,190 doses of vaccine next week, just a 3.4 percent increase over this week, as well as an undetermined amount that will go directly to retail pharmacies as part of a partnership with the federal goverment. Vaccine allotments are projected to increase by the end of the month or early next month.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to brief members of the media at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

