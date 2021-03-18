Lisbon Town Manager Diane Barnes proposed a $9.6 million municipal budget for 2021-22 at a Town Council meeting Tuesday, stating the budget would be a 7.1% or $677,524 increase from the current budget.

Barnes said if the town’s valuation and share of the county and school budgets remained the same, her proposed municipal budget is estimated to increase the tax rate from $23.10 to $24.10 per $1,000 of assessed value. That would increase the tax bill by $200 for a home assessed at $200,000.

Barnes didn’t have revenue estimates yet Tuesday because the state hasn’t released municipal revenue sharing projections — the portion of sales and income tax the state is required to give to towns for property tax relief. Barnes said she expects municipal revenue sharing and excise tax revenues will be higher than previously projected.

If the town sees an increase in revenue, that would decrease the tax rate increase.

The town could also see some federal stimulus funding that could offset some of the capital costs included in the budget, Barnes said.

The coronavirus pandemic had a large impact on the town’s current budget Barnes said, which included deferred capital projects and positions the town had planned to put back in the budget.

Council chairperson Allen Ward said the council will be looking closer at filling positions and at capital projects the town may want to hold off on.

“When you’re looking at a 7%-plus budget increase to start, it’s at times not palatable to anybody so we try to whittle that down as best we can by parking things and making the tough decisions at a later date,” Ward said.

Barnes said the department heads had recommended an even larger 2021-22 budget that would have increased spending by $1 million or 11.2%.

“The main reason it is so high is we have a lot of capital needs in this budget and for the first time … . I wanted the department heads to actually show the capital needs in the budget,” Barnes said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: