WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Oral Roberts pulled off the first upset of the NCAA Tournament with a 75-72 overtime win Friday against second-seeded Ohio State in the South Region.

It’s the school’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 1974.

Kevin Obanor scored 30 points, one more than teammate Max Abmas, for the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles.

EJ Liddell had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Duane Washington Jr. finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

(3) ARKANSAS 85, (14) COLGATE 68: Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and 10th-ranked Arkansas shut down high-scoring Colgate to open the NCAA Tournament with an 85-68 win in Indianapolis.

The 14th-seeded Raiders (14-2) had upset pickers out of their seats early in the South Region opener with a slew of 3-pointers and a 16-2 run to go up by 14. But Arkansas (23-6), the No. 3 seed, restored some bracket order with a 19-0 run spanning halftime and scored 10 straight points late to pull away.

(6) TEXAS TECH 65, (11) UTAH STATE 53: Mac McClung scored 16 points and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech (18-10) pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State (20-9) in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Red Raiders, who lost to Virginia in the 2019 national championship game, can reach their third consecutive Sweet 16 with a win over third-seeded Arkansas on Sunday.

(7) FLORIDA 75, (10) VIRGINIA TECH 70: Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and the seventh-seeded Gators (15-9) held off the 10th-seeded Hokies (15-7) in Indianapolis.

Castleton, a transfer from Michigan, was dominant on the inside, and Mann showed up with a pair of key 3-pointers late to send the Gators into the second round against Oral Roberts.

MIDWEST REGION

(1) ILLINOIS 78, (16) DREXEL 49: Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois (23-6) cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel (12-8) in the Illini’s first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.

Drexel never really had chance at containing the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who was 8 of 11 from the field.

Send questions/comments to the editors.