SCARBOROUGH — The Town Council will work on ordinance changes to consumer fireworks, banning them south of U.S. Route 1, after residents complained about their impacts on the Higgins Beach community in Scarborough.

Residents of Higgins Beach told the Town Council on March 3 that they are concerned about the fireworks’ effects on the local wildlife as well as the potential fire hazard from setting off fireworks.

The town’s fireworks ordinance allows for consumer fireworks to be set off on four days of the year, July 3-4, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Councilor Jean-Marie Caterina said she was in favor of a total ban of consumer fireworks, but could be swayed into a compromise.

“I always thought it was a fire hazard no matter where you are,” she said. “It’s disruptive to birds and animals, particularly on the beach, but not just on the beach. I get it that it’s only allegedly four days of the year, but to be honest with you, people shoot them off when they feel like it.”

Setting off fireworks around piping plovers, an endangered species that nests in Higgins Beach in the summer, can negatively impact the birds, said resident Gretchen Mikeska, who was also a monitor of the piping plovers last Fourth of July.

“If we’re serious about these endangered species, these fireworks cannot be on the beach,” she said.

Resident Eddie Woodin, who does not live in the Higgins Beach area, said he is affected by fireworks and loses sleep on the nights they are permitted. He said he also has concerns about the wildlife.

The area near Higgins Beach is a fire hazard, said resident Robert Troccoli. There are dead trees on the ground as well as fuel.

Although councilors were in agreement with residents’ concerns, the discussion revolved around a potential compromise.

Councilor John Cloutier said he does think there is a fire hazard but wants to hear other people’s opinions first. Policing fireworks can also be difficult to do, he noted.

Councilor Betsy Gleysteen was in agreement, she said.

“I support banning the fireworks at Higgins Beach,” she said. “I would like to find a compromise for the rest of town.”

The council agreed that a reworking of the proposal brought forward that evening to include language banning consumer fireworks south of U.S. Route 1 would be a simple compromise.

The change wouldn’t just be about enforcement, but also education, said Town Manager Tom Hall.

“I think keeping it as simple as possible is certainly a benefit to education and ultimately enforcement,” he said.

Council Chair Paul Johnson said the council will vote on the issue in the next six weeks, well before July.

