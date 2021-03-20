AUGUSTA — Maine will hold a hearing in the coming days about a plan to align the state’s medical marijuana program with state laws.
Erik Gundersen, director of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, has said the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Act’s administrative regulations need to reflect current laws. The act has been amended by several pieces of legislation since rules were last revised about three years ago, he said.
The hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. and it will be held via Zoom. There is also a plan to livestream the meeting on YouTube.
The marijuana policy office has filed a proposed rule with Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. The public hearing and a written comment period are needed before the rule can go forward.
