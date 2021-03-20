WEST REGION

INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Bishop made both ends of a one-and-one with 16 seconds left to give fifth-seeded Creighton the lead, and the Bluejays hung on to beat 12th-seeded UC Santa Barbara 63-62 on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Creighton’s turbulent season, which included a one-game suspension for coach Greg McDermott after he made a racially insensitive remark in the locker room, continues Monday in the West Region when the Bluejays (21-8) face either Virginia or Ohio.

Bishop was fouled by Amadou Sow on the floor after grabbing an offensive rebound and went to the line with the Gauchos (22-5) up 62-61.

The junior came into the game making 57% from the line, but dropped in both, barely touching the rim.

The Gauchos (22-5) came right down and put the ball in the hands of their best player, JaQuori McLaughlin. The Big West player of the year split a double-team behind the 3-point line and found Sow in the lane, but the 6-foot-9 junior couldn’t finish at the rim. Shereef Mitchell rebounded the miss for Creighton with 3 seconds left.

(3) KANSAS 93, (14) EASTERN WASHINGTON 84: One day after rejoining the Jayhawks in Indianapolis from his COVID-19-caused hiatus, bruising big man David McCormack piled up 22 points and nine rebounds, helping slow-starting Kansas (21-8) rally from a 10-point second-half deficit and beat No. 14 seed Eastern Washington (16-8).

Ochai Agbaji scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett fought foul trouble to add 20 and Dajuan Harris Jr. had 13 for the Jayhawks, who advanced to play sixth-seeded Southern California or No. 11 seed Drake for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Tanner Groves scored a career-high 35 points and younger brother Jacob Groves had 23 for the Eagles, whose third trip to the NCAA Tournament ended just as quickly as the first two – though not without putting up a fight.

EAST REGION

(1) MICHIGAN 82, (16) TEXAS SOUTHERN 66: Mike Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as top-seeded Michigan (21-4) rolled into the second round with a win over Texas Southern (17-9) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Michigan, playing without Isaiah Livers, who is out with a foot injury, also got 11 points each from Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr.

Livers, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, is sidelined indefinitely with a right foot stress reaction injury, and he ambled down from his seat to timeout huddles while wearing a protective boot. He also wore a black T-shirt with the slogan #NotNCAAProperty, part of a social media effort to raise awareness about inequities in college sports.

(4) FLORIDA STATE 64, (13) UNC GREENSBORO 54: Rayquan Gray scored 17 points and No. 4 seed Florida State (17-6) began what it hopes will be another deep run under Coach Leonard Hamilton, holding off 13th-seeded UNC Greensboro (21-9) in Indianapolis.

The Seminoles, who reached the Elite Eight and the Sweet 16 in the previous two tournaments, allowed the Spartans to hang around deep into the second half thanks to an uneven offensive performance. Florida State went 0 for 9 from 3-point range, winning a game without a made 3 for the first time since February 2018. The Seminoles still managed to shoot 50% overall.

The Spartans closed within 51-50 with 4:52 remaining, but Florida State held them scoreless for nearly four minutes after that.

Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and nine rebounds and Anthony Polite added 12 points for the Seminoles, who advanced to play Colorado in the second round on Monday.

Isaiah Miller scored 17 points and Keyshaun Langley added 16 for Greensboro, which was seeking its first tournament win. Greensboro shot 32% overall as Florida State allowed a season-low point total. Florida State rolled out to a 13-2 lead as Greensboro missed nine of its first 10 shots.

(2) ALABAMA 68, (15) IONA 55: The rest of Rick Pitino’s designer suits will stay on the hangers, thanks to a blitz of baskets by Alabama (25-6) that pried open a tight game Saturday and led the Crimson Tide over Pitino’s underdogs from Iona (12-6).

Herb Jones led Alabama with 20 points, including a steal and layup that highlighted an 11-0 run and gave Alabama breathing room at 54-46 after the teams seesawed with the lead through much of the second half.

Everyone knew Pitino would come to the NCAA Tournament prepared, and expecting to win. Even though he came in with his highest seeding ever, Pitino came to Indy with eight suits and at least a glimmer of hope he might use more than one. This is the fifth, and maybe most unlikely, program he has brought to the tournament, in large part because the Gaels went 50 days without playing a game in midseason due to COVID-19.

(5) COLORADO 96, (12) GEORGETOWN 73: Colorado (23-8) used an early 3-point barrage to parlay their highest seeding ever at March Madness into a first-round win Saturday over Georgetown (13-13) in Indianapolis.

Led by freshman Jabari Walker’s 5-for-5 shooting clinic from 3-point range, the fifth-seeded Buffaloes made 16 3-pointers and shot 64% from long range.

Walker missed only one of his 10 shots on his way to a career-best 24 points, and D’Shawn Schwartz (18 points) made four of his five 3s in the first half to put Colorado into cruise control. The Buffs made the round of 32 for only the third time since the brackets expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

(8) LSU 76, (8) ST. BONAVENTURE 61: Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in another impressive performance and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle, leading the Tigers (19-9) past St. Bonaventure (16-5) in Bloomington, Indiana.

LSU can reach its second straight Sweet 16 if it beats either Michigan, the top seed in the Midwest Region, or No. 16 Texas Southern on Monday. Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt each had 13 points and Trendon Watford had 11. Days and Watford also had 11 rebounds each while Hyatt grabbed 10. The Tigers have won five of six.

Jaren Holmes scored 18 points and Osun Osunniyi had 15 points and nine rebounds for St. Bonaventure. Jalen Adaway had 11 points in his home state.

