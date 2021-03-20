FORT MYERS, Fla. – James J. Grant, 89, passed away at his home in Fort Myers on March 13, 2021. He was born on Feb. 5, 1932, son of Andrew Grant and Helen Geary.He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Pearl Ann Grant. He is also survived by his five children, Cheryl, Jay, Pam, Sandra, Scott; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He has one living brother, William Grant and a sister-in-law, Jean, and his sister, Patti.He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 and fought in the Korean War and was awarded medals for his bravery. He had a successful career in the transportation business. In his later years he was an excellent provider to his family and was very proud of his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.﻿He died peacefully surrounded by his wife and children, may he rest in peace. In respect of his wishes there will not be a service.﻿In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hope Hospice Care.

Guest Book