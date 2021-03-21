• Over 12 acres of property, almost half of them submerged, and 750’ shore frontage right next to Long Island’s public landing; Portland is a short boat ride away

• Includes an 11,000± SF, two-story building formerly used as Navy barracks; the water lot has a wharf and breakwater

• Online auction opens Thursday, Apr. 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET at tranzon.com

Boasting breathtaking daytime views and stunning sunsets, this one-of-a-kind property is comprised of three contiguous tax lots on the southwest shore of Long Island, one of 15 Maine islands with year-round residents. This beloved, natural setting with over 700 acres of conservation land is serviced year-round by Casco Bay Lines ferries and is a short ride from Portland.

“I get the opportunity to see and sell incredible properties, and this one certainly is on the top of the list for coolness and opportunity,” said Mike Carey, a designated broker and senior vice president of sales at Tranzon Auction Properties.

“It’s the classic example of ‘they’re not making more of it’ and therefore, it’s a valuable asset.” added Tom Saturley, Tranzon Auction Properties President.

The submerged lot (5.91± acres) was known as ‘the small boat pool’ when used by the Navy. Existing infrastructure in the water—a 110’ wharf on pilings and a 435’ stone breakwater—offers potential uses for a marina, aquaculture site or other development.

750’ of shore frontage and the 2.35± acre waterfront lot are adjacent to the town landing, where increasing numbers of visitors begin their stay on Long Island, whether it is for the day or the summer.

On the third lot, which is just a pinch over three acres, are sweeping views of Casco Bay along with an 11,000± SF, two-story building formerly used as Navy barracks. Its open floor plan presents a residential or hospitality industry redevelopment opportunity.

295 Island Ave. is listed by Tranzon Auction Properties, in conjunction with RE/MAX By the Bay. Please contact Ruth Lind at 207-751-1430 or at [email protected] for more information.

