By dropping the “Mark Trail” comic series, you also dropped the only comic strip with a story line.
I was a loyal reader of the strip every day, though I was disappointed with the change over to a new writer in that the sketches and story line were wacky, to say the least. However, it would be great if we had at least one strip with a story line continuing each day.
All the strips we have now are all “one-liners” and are really not that humorous.
Philip Brown
South Portland
