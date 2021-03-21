RAYMOND – Adam Timmons Woodbrey, 33, of Raymond, passed away in a car accident on March 16, 2021. He was born on July 29, 1987 in Portland, to parents Mitch and Kathy Woodbrey.

Adam graduated from Poland Regional High School in 2006 and was a proud member of the National Honor Society. He went on to the University of Maine in Orono and graduated in 2011 with a B.S. in Ecology and Environmental Sciences, minoring in business administration. At University of Maine, he was president of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He was a Forman at R.J. Grondin and Sons.

Adam was a tenacious competitor who felt most at home in the great outdoors of Maine. He will live on with his friends and family when they wet a fly line early in the morning on a trout stream, chase long beards around in May, go chunkin’ for striped bass, and shoot small deer in the fall after chasin’ big bucks. Adam will be with us when a Jimi Hendrix song plays while we’re ice fishing, while we’re hitting the links at Martindale Golf Course, and when we’re grindin’ out a long, hard day of work. Think of Adam when a tough guy reveals himself to be a sentimental, compassionate person; or when a group of friends gather and “that guy” smiles and makes everyone laugh. Above all, Adam valued his large extended family and friends more than anything. He and his brothers were best of friends, and the five Woodbreys were a tight unit. Adam always had a special bond with his late grandfather, Herbert “Grampa” Woodbrey.

Adam is survived by his parents, Mitch and Kathy, of Raymond; his brother, Pat and sister-in-law, Annie, of Enfield, N.H., his brother, Justin of Raymond, with whom he lived; his maternal grandparents, Nora and Paul Cyr, of Bristol; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to thank Adam’s close circle of friends for all the support they gave each other over the years.

To express condolences or to participate in Adam’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

Adam Woodbrey Memorial Scholarship:

30 Ai Rd.,

Raymond, ME 04071.

