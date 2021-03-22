Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah recently credited Maine people for the success of the state’s COVID plan. It is a remarkable success, but I respectfully disagree with Dr. Shah as to why.

The lion’s share of the credit belongs to Dr. Shah, the Maine CDC staff, and the Mills’ administration who have never wavered from adhering to the science, not the politics.

When asked what effect President Trump’s reckless downplaying of the pandemic had on Maine’s preparations, Dr. Shah’s answered “None.” Instead, Maine followed science and hard data. That explains why Maine’s COVID rates of infection and fatalities have been consistently among the lowest in the nation. It is also why the vaccination program progresses efficiently and equitably. Not everything has gone perfectly, and there has been pain. However, throughout, the administration has performed provided clear, honest and factual information and maintained accountability, while balancing the physical, mental and economic welfare of Mainers.

Accordingly, Maine has avoided the debacles taking place in other states such as: vaccine free for alls in Arizona, Florida and Tennessee; vaccine priority for smokers over the elderly in Pennsylvania; scams to accompany Massachusetts elders to vaccinations; and Texas’ complete refutation of medical advice because, according to the Texas lieutenant governor, elderly people should be happy to die to preserve the economy!

The federal government’s disregard of medical science yielded the nightmare of the past year. In contrast, Dr. Shah’s resolute adherence to scientific fact safeguarded Maine people from the worst of this crisis.

Judith Scher

Windham

