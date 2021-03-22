A few questions for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement folks:
• How many children under ICE supervision died in 2020?
• What were their names?
• What were their ages?
• What caused their deaths?
• Had they all committed crimes?
• Where are they buried?
• Were there separate religious services for each child?
• Who performed the religious services?
• Have their parents been informed?
• How many children remain under ICE control?
• How many have died this year?
• What are ICE medical border facilities and staff comprised of?

Charlie Cameron
Addison

letter to the editor
