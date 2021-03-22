A few questions for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement folks:

• How many children under ICE supervision died in 2020?

• What were their names?

• What were their ages?

• What caused their deaths?

• Had they all committed crimes?

• Where are they buried?

• Were there separate religious services for each child?

• Who performed the religious services?

• Have their parents been informed?

• How many children remain under ICE control?

• How many have died this year?

• What are ICE medical border facilities and staff comprised of?

Charlie Cameron

Addison

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: