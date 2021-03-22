SAN ANTONIO — Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, Ali Patberg scored 12 of her 17 after halftime, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 24.1% shooting in a 63-32 victory on Monday in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Indiana (19-5), which now faces the winner of Gonzaga-Belmont in the second round on Wednesday in the Mercado Region.

Berger scored all but nine of Indiana’s first-half points as both teams struggled from the floor, shooting below 34%. Holmes, Patberg and Berger each made a basket in the second quarter, that ended with each team scoring just six points.

It was Holmes’ turn in the fourth, scoring six points in the opening four minutes, and the Hoosiers ran away with it during a 22-3 quarter as VCU did not make a field goal. Berger also grabbed eight rebounds, and Aleksa Gulbe had seven points and 10 boards.

Berger was 9 of 16 from the field, Patberg 7 of 12, and Holmes 5 of 6 with the rest of their teammates going 3 of 20..

Chloe Bloom and Sam Robinson each scored eight points for VCU (16-11), which entered its second NCAA Tournament having won seven of its last eight including the Atlantic 10 championship.

MERCADO REGION

(11) BYU 69, (6) RUTGERS 66: Paisley Johnson Harding scored 28 points and 11th-seeded BYU (19-5) gave the women’s NCAA Tournament its first upset with a win over sixth-seed Rutgers (14-5) in San Marcos, Texas.

After Sunday’s 16-0 start for the higher seeds, the Cougars – believed to be the last team to make the field – came out Monday morning to knock off the 21st-ranked Scarlet Knights and advance to Wednesday’s second round against the winner of third-seed Arizona and Stony Brook, the No. 14 seed and the America East champion that beat UMaine in the title game.

Harding scored eight straight points and Lauren Gustin the next four in a 12-0 run over 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 57-54 lead while Rutgers was committing five turnovers. BYU held on from there, matching the one-woman offense of Ariella Guirantes, who scored 13 straight Rutgers points in the quarter.

Guirantes threw a bad pass that led to West Coast Conference player of the year Shaylee Gonzales’ last of her six straight free throws with 13.4 seconds left and a five-point lead. Liz Martino hit a baseline 3-pointer but Harding added another free throw and the Scarlet Knights wouldn’t get another shot off.

Harding was 8-of-17 shooting with four 3-pointers. Gonzales, who was only 3-of-17 shooting, made 10 of 11 from the line and finished with 17. Gustin scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter. BYU made nine 3s, including five in the third quarter to help them keep pace and go into the final quarter trailing 50-43.

Guirantes scored 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting with Diamond Johnson adding 13 and Tekia Mack 11.

ALAMO REGION

(3) GEORGIA 67, (14) DREXEL 53: Jenna Staiti scored all 19 of her points in the second half, making seven straight shots, Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists, and Georgia (21-6) overcame a slow start to beat Drexel (14-9) in San Antonio.

Staiti and Gabby Connally were not in the starting lineup for the first time in 26 games. Staiti was late getting to San Antonio due to undisclosed medical reason and Connally rolled her ankle in a practice after the SEC championship game.

Georgia struggled early without them, missing its first five shots and turning it over seven times through the first 6 minutes, 10 seconds. The Bulldogs only had two made field goals until Morrison beat the first-quarter buzzer with a long jumper to pull within 15-10.

It was tied at 25-all at halftime. After each team only made one field goal through the first four minutes of the third quarter, Staiti took over.

Staiti sank her seventh 3-pointer of the season with 44 seconds left in the third, giving her nine points in the quarter to build a 40-35 lead. Staiti made all four of her shots in the quarter, her teammates were just 3 of 13, and she kept it going in the fourth by making three straight baskets, including another 3-pointer.

Caitlin Hose, averaging just 1.4 points, came off the bench for Georgia, and made two much-needed 3-pointers in the second quarter after the Bulldogs missed their first four.

Hannah Nihill led Drexel with 22 points, going 2 of 7 from 3-point range. Keishana Washington, the Dragons second-leading scorer, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.

HEMISFAIR REGION

(7) ALABAMA 80, (10) NORTH CAROLINA 71: Jordan Lewis had a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help Alabama (17-9) beat North Carolina (13-11) in the first round in San Antonio.

It was a triumphant return to the NCAAs for the Crimson Tide, who were playing their first game in the tournament since 1999. The Crimson Tide made eight straight trips to the NCAAs from 1992-99 that included a run to the Final Four in 1994.Alabama built a 29-19 lead midway through the second quarter behind Lewis before the Tar Heels cut it to 31-29 with 3:09 left before the half. The Crimson Tide responded scoring 10 of the next 12 points to take a 41-31 lead at the break. Lewis had five points during the closing burst and finished the first half with 18.

North Carolina trailed by 10 going into the fourth quarter before cutting it to 65-60 on a 3-pointer by Stephanie Watts with 6:46 left. Ariyah Copeland had a three-point play on the other end to start a 11-2 run and put the game away.

