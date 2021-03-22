The National Park Service on Monday released the names of the two hikers whose bodies were recovered from Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park on Saturday.

Wayne Beckford, 28, and Kassandra Caceres, 30, both of Rutland, Massachusetts, died after apparently falling about 100 feet along ice-covered cliff bands on Dorr Mountain, according to officials.

Rescue crews started to search for Beckford and Caceres on Friday evening after family members reported them overdue, the National Park Service said. They had not been heard from since around noon Thursday and did not check out of their hotel as planned or return to their vehicle, officials said.

Park staff and volunteers found the bodies late Saturday morning during a ground search.

Officials on Monday released the identities of the hikers but did not provide any other details about the incident.

