Drive thru fish dinner – Friday, March 26, 4:30-6 p.m. St. Anthony Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Baked haddock, green beans, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, roll and dessert. $10. To benefit St. Anthony Parish. Pick up dinners in lower church parking lot.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, March 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8, $4; $20, family. Takeout containers available for those who do not want to come inside for seating. Social distancing guidelines are in effect including wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer.

Curbside bean supper – Saturday, April 10, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. One pint of beans, one pint American chop suey, two red hot dogs, half pint cole slaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. $10 at pickup. Orders need to be placed in advance by calling the church office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 854-9157 or by emailing [email protected] Include your name, phone number and how many meals you are ordering. Deadline to place orders is 2 p.m. April 8. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Pickup will be curbside in the Church Street lot.

