Firefighters are responding to a blaze reported this afternoon at a multiunit apartment building at the former Brunswick Navy Base.
The fire at Pegasus Landing was reported at around 4:45 p.m. The fire appeared contained as of 5:30 p.m.
Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Donald Koslosky said that no one appears to have been injured.
Firefighters from neighboring communities including Bath, Freeport and Topsham responded.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Fire strikes Brunswick apartment at former Navy base
-
Times Record
A year after the pandemic struck, Midcoast summer camps are quickly filling up
-
Business
Missteps could mar long-term credibility of AstraZeneca shot
-
Boston Bruins
GM Sweeney, Bruins wait with fingers crossed
-
Business
Yellen, Powell say more needed to limit U.S. economic damage
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.