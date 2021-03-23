A fire broke out at Pegasus Landing housing in Brunswick on Tuesday, March 23. Darcie Moore / The Times Record

Firefighters are responding to a blaze reported this afternoon at a multiunit apartment building at the former Brunswick Navy Base.

The fire at Pegasus Landing was reported at around 4:45 p.m. The fire appeared contained as of 5:30 p.m.

Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Donald Koslosky said that no one appears to have been injured.

Firefighters from neighboring communities including Bath, Freeport and Topsham responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

