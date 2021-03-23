Maine Democratic lawmakers are proposing a suite of bills that will attempt to rein in the cost of prescription drugs and lower health care costs.

Lawmakers, including Senate President Troy Jackson, are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. today to roll out the bills, which include prohibiting price gouging by pharmaceutical companies. The price gouging would be stopped by reviews from the Maine attorney general’s office if prescription prices for certain drugs skyrocket, and also potential fines.

Another bill would establish the Office of Affordable Health Care, which would study why health care costs increase, and offer policy solutions to lawmakers based on its findings.

A bill by state Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, modeled after a law in Minnesota, would mandate that those without insurance or who can demonstrate that they have trouble paying for insulin be able to purchase an emergency 30-day insulin supply for $35.

This is the second major push by Democrats to try to control the cost of prescription drugs in Maine, following a series of bills that were approved by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: