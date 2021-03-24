A food-service worker at an Orono convenience store has tested positive for hepatitis A, possibly exposing those who ate food or worked at the store in March.

A worker at the Circle K at 2 Stillwater Ave. has an “acute” infection, and handled food on March 6-9, March 13-16 and March 20-21, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release.

Patrons who ate food prepared at the store, as well as other Circle K workers, should receive a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of the date on which they were potentially exposed to the infected worker, the CDC said.

Vaccines for hepatitis A are effective up to 14 days after exposure, so anyone exposed during March 6 through 9 won’t be able to get a prophylactic shot. Those people should watch for symptoms and seek medical attention if they occur.

Symptoms for adults with hepatitis A include low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine and jaundice – yellowing of the skin or eyes – the CDC said.

