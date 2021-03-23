Maine state biologists have proposed an 11 percent increase in moose permits for the fall 2021 hunt – along with a experimental hunting strategy – designed to blunt the impact of winter ticks on moose survival.

Biologists on Tuesday proposed an increase of 345 moose permits in the annual lottery, for a total of 3,480 permits this year. The additional permits would be spread across northern Maine in Wildlife Management Districts 1 through 9 – an area reaching from the Rangeley Lake region to Moosehead Lake and all areas west and north of Baxter State Park.

It marks the second year in a row that moose permits would increase by 11 percent.

In addition, state biologists also proposed a new adaptive-management hunt with 550 additional antlerless-only (or cow) moose permits in Wildlife Management District 4, northwest of Baxter State Park. The experiment seeks to determine whether reducing the moose population via hunting would help to lessen the impact of winter tick infestation in a portion of Maine’s core moose range.

At a meeting of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Advisory Council on Tuesday, Maine Moose Biologist Lee Kantar said state biologists hope to test whether lower moose densities in District 4 will help reduce winter tick infestations and, as a result, cause less mortality among moose – resulting in a healthier moose population in the area of the adaptive hunt.

According to state biologists, winter tick abundance in northern Maine has limited moose population growth over the last 10 years because of increased mortality and reduced reproductive rates in cow moose due to the parasite.

The 550 antlerless-only permits would be issued after the initial lottery – and be given only to those hunters who requested being part of the new adaptive hunt in District 4. Those hunters also would be asked to participate in an information meeting that would explain the need for the adaptive hunt and how by accepting an adaptive-hunt permit, hunters will forfeit their bonus lottery points, which hunters get every year they put in for a permit and are not drawn.

