NEW YORK — Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker, Audra McDonald, Kevin Klein, Carla Gugino and Keanu Reeves have signed on to perform in a new virtual play series this spring while Broadway is closed.
The series kicks off Thursday with “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse, directed by Leigh Silverman starring Reeves, Bobby Cannavale, Heidi Schreck and Alia Shawkat.
The next show – on April 8 – will feature “Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous” by Pearl Cleage directed by Camille A. Brown and starring Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad.
Also on tap is Lillian Hellman’s “Watch on the Rhine” with Burstyn; Adrienne Kennedy’s “Ohio State Murders” with McDonald; Sarah Ruhl’s “Dear Elizabeth” with Streep and Kline; Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz” with Parker; and Wendy Wasserstein’s “The Sisters Rosensweig” Kathryn Hahn. Dates have yet to be announced.
Individual tickets, at broadwaysbestshows.com, start at $10 and all seven plays go for $49. Proceeds from the performances will benefit The Actors Fund. The series is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Regal Cinemas, second largest chain in U.S., to reopen in April
-
Local & State
House Speaker Fecteau proposes unemployment system overhaul in Maine
-
American Journal
Free school meals continue in Westbrook through Sept. 30
-
American Journal
Westbrook schools to add multi-cultural cuisine to lunch menu
-
Portland Forecaster
Maine Medical Center nurses begin vote next week on union
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.