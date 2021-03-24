The University of Maine has reached an agreement with Amy Vachon to continue as the women’s basketball head coach through the 2024-25 season, the school announced Wednesday.

“Thank you to President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Director of Athletics Ken Ralph for their belief in me and Maine women’s basketball,” Vachon, an Augusta native and three-time America East Coach of the Year winner, said in a news release. “Being the head coach at my alma mater is something I have and will continue to take great pride in. Our players, staff, and coaches will continue to strive for excellence on the court, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Vachon and the university have agreed to a binding term sheet, in advance of the full contract, the school announced. The four-year deal begins on July 1 and run through June 30, 2025. The new contract will replace the final year of the four-year contract signed by Vachon on March 1, 2018, when she was elevated from interim head coach.

“I am thrilled Coach Vachon is continuing her commitment to the University of Maine and Black Bear basketball,” director of athletics Ken Ralph said in the release. “She has developed a winning culture in our program and we are excited to see the team continue to evolve under her leadership. I believe it is important to invest in excellence and Coach Vachon is setting a very high standard. This is great news for all of our fans who love our women’s basketball program.”

Under Vachon, the Black Bears have a record of 94-42, including a 62-16 record against America East competition. Vachon coached the Black Bears to NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019, and to the America East championship game five consecutive times. This season, Maine went 17-3, falling to Stony Brook in the America East championship game.

As the Black Bears’ starting point guard in the late 1990s. Vachon set team and conference records for career assists. Maine made the NCAA tournament each of Vachon’s four seasons as a player, and upset Stanford in the first round of the 1999 tournament.

