FIGURE SKATING

Anna Shcherbakova, Russia’s three-time national champion, won the free skate Wednesday at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.

Less predictable was the two American skaters, helped by the struggles of other contenders, putting the United States in range of the maximum three berths at next year’s Olympics. Several medal contenders, including Russia’s other dynamo, Alexandra Trusova, struggled with falls and incomplete combinations. For the United States to get three spots in the women’s field at the Beijing Games, Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen must finish a combined 13th or better.

Right now, they have a total of 11th place. Chen was the bronze medalist at nationals but was placed on the U.S. team ahead of runner-up Amber Glenn because of her international experience.

“I want to deliver the free skate that I know I’m capable of,” Chen said after coming in fourth with a personal best 74.40. “I’ve yet to show that at Skate America or nationals, so I feel like this is the time.”

Tennell, who has won two U.S. titles, was energetic but flawed in winding up seventh.

“I’m pretty disappointed,” Tennell said. “I’ve been skating clean programs every day since nationals.”

Shcherbakova’s 81.00 points placed her early two points ahead of Japan’s Rika Kihira, whose score was damaged by two under-rotated jumps, including a triple axel that only one other skater hit in the short program.

SNOWBOARDING

EX-OLYMPIAN DIES IN AVALANCHE: Julie Pomagalski, a former Olympic snowboarder from France, has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40.

Pomagalski competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Games. She won gold in the snowboard cross at the world championships in 1999.

The French ski federation said Wednesday that Pomagalski died Tuesday but did not specify the location. French and Swiss media widely reported that the avalanche took place on Gemsstock mountain in the Swiss canton of Uri.

The federation said a guide, Bruno Cutelli, also died in the avalanche.

Uri police said that four people from France were free-riding on the descent from Gemsstock.

“Suddenly there was an avalanche for reasons that are still unknown,” the police statement said. “As a result, three people slid down the slope with the avalanche. One person was slightly injured and flown by Rega to Kantonsspital Uri hospital. The other two people were completely covered. Any help came too late for them.”

Police did not identify the victims. The rescue team included two avalanche search dogs.

SOCCER

FIFA BANS: Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former president’s first ban expires.

Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one week after undergoing heart surgery in December, at the time when FIFA was deciding his case.

FIFA said its ethics committee banned both Blatter and former secretary general Jérôme Valcke for six years and eight months for self-dealing in awarding themselves contractual bonuses worth millions of dollars, mostly linked to staging World Cups.

The charges against both men under the FIFA code of ethics included conflicts of interest, receiving gifts and breach of their duty of loyalty. Valcke was also charged with abuse of office.

Wednesday’s verdicts added to a slew of ongoing legal activity connecting the past and present leaderships of soccer’s governing body.

Both Blatter and Valcke, who also face criminal proceedings in Switzerland and deny wrongdoing, will start serving the new bans when their current ones expire.

Blatter and Valcke were previously banned for six years and 10 years, respectively, in separate cases. Blatter’s first ban expires in October and Valcke’s initial ban will be served in October 2025.

