The Kennebunk May Day committee last week announced that the 22nd annual May Day Festival will take place on May 1. Traditionally, the town comes alive with a parade, May Pole Dance, food vendors scattered around town, a decorated Main Street, and more.

According to a committee news release, “This year we’ve hit the ground running with ideas that will promote the spirit of May Day in a way that is safe for everyone (until we can all dance down Main Street together again).”

The committee invites the the public to participate by creating May Day Baskets to bring a spring surprise to friends, neighbors, local businesses, or even strangers. To help those who wish to participate, basket kits will be available for contactless pick-up in various locations during the week leading up to May Day. A suggested donation of $5 is being asked.

Included in each kit is paper to form the basket, a pipe cleaner to make a handle, bubbles, chalk, a pinwheel and

seeds. Participants can also make baskets at home using their own materials.

Updates and additional opportunities to participate will be posted to the town of Kennebunk Facebook page and website.

“We welcome and encourage businesses to join us in celebrating this long-standing Kennebunk tradition,” the committee wrote.

Kennebunk Savings promotes new senior vice presidents

Kennebunk Savings announced the promotion of five employees to the bank’s senior management team.

According to a Kennebunk Savings news release, “Aaron Awbrey, Jennifer K. Johnson, Wendy LeBright, Mike Moloney and Adam Mumm bring a number of years of banking experience to their respective roles; their expanded duties are a reflection of their talents, capabilities and dedication.”

Mumm, most recently the vice president, senior information systems officer, has been promoted to senior vice president, chief information officer.

“Adam has risen through the bank’s information technology area, taking on progressively more expansive roles. This promotion is a recognition of his abilities and demonstrated leadership,” said Dennis Byrd, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer in an email.

Moloney, who has developed a “robust” onboarding and training program that has become foundational at the bank, has been named senior vice president, corporate training and development manager.

“Mike has created a comprehensive training program that reflects and reinforces our values,” said Bradford C. Paige, president and CEO in a written statement. “From an employee’s first steps into the company to their ongoing development, Mike takes a vested interest in their continued professional development.”

LeBright has been promoted to senior vice president in her current role as operations manager.

“Wendy has taken initiative on critical cross-functional projects, providing effective leadership not only in operations, but across the bank,” wrote Paige.

Johnson, most recently vice president, e-delivery manager, has been named senior vice president, senior customer experience manager.

“We’re looking at the entire range of customer experiences under one umbrella,” Paige said in the email. “Jennifer’s background and approach will provide strong leadership and an invaluable resource as we move ahead.”

Awbrey, who has over 17 years of commercial banking experience and came to the bank two years ago, moves from vice president, commercial credit underwriting manager to senior vice president, senior commercial lender.

“Aaron has a unique combination of being an experienced commercial lender and commercial credit officer, which will provide excellent leadership to the Bank’s commercial lending team,” Paige wrote. “2021 is our 150th year of operation. We’re looking back but we’re focused on today and tomorrow. These employees have been a big part of our current success and will continue to lead the organization forward.”

Kennebunk Free Library plans virtual poetry reading

Kennebunk Free Library will host host a Zoom virtual poetry reading on Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m. in celebration of National Poetry Month. Each participant will be given a five-minute time slot to read one or more poems.

Those interested in reading should call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected] All are welcome to attend the Zoom to listen. The link will be posted at www.kennebunklibrary.org in the events calendar.

Museum exhibits feature art, poetry and community memory

Lyrical and visual arts go hand-in-hand in the Brick Store Museum’s new exhibition, which pairs pieces from the museum’s permanent art collection and selected poems. “Lyrical Vision: An Art and Poetry Mashup” showcases 20 pieces of art by Maine artists in the museum’s collection and highlights poetry that echoes emotions in the works.

Pieces on display include works by Maine artists Abbott Graves, Mildred Burrage, Edith Barry, Josef Arentz, Tina Ambrose, and Cissy Buchanan. Poetry paired with these paintings include prose written by Robert Frost, Pablo Neruda, Gwendolyn Brooks, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Stuart Kestenbaum, Emily Dickinson, and Allen Ginsberg.

The new physical exhibition joins the popular “Archaeology in the Archipelago,” exploring 8,000 years of artifacts uncovered during recent archaeological investigations conducted by the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance; and “Welcome to the Collection,” which explores recently-donated artifacts to the Museum.

In addition to in-person visits, the museum announced its newest online exhibition: “One Year Later: Community Memories of COVID-19,” that will present an exploration of local citizen’s reactions to the pandemic as recorded in spring 2020. Premiering on www.brickstoremuseum.org on March 16, the look back will include a survey for visitors to take, and an opportunity for virtual visitors to share their thoughts, now one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

To visit the museum in-person, visitors are required to make a timed reservation through the museum’s online reservation system. This helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while allowing the galleries to remain open to the public. Visitors must have a valid reservation time to enter the buildings.

Infinity Center grand opening scheduled

Spurling Fitness is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting for its Infinity Center on Saturday, March 27. The festivities are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at 1 Alewive Park Road in West Kennebunk.

According to a Spurling Fitness news release, “The infinity center is the latest addition to the Spurling community and is 5,300-square-foot addition to Spurling Fitness. We have wellness businesses on site, including Saco Bay Physical Therapy, massage therapy, and more. We also have office suites available for lease, and a large community space that can be rented out for parities, events, etc.”

The event will feature door prizes, community art show, ribbon cutting ceremony and food and drinks.

