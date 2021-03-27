The body of a Warren man was pulled from the ocean off Port Clyde on Friday night, after the Maine Marine Patrol received a report that a local fisherman’s skiff was adrift in the harbor with no one aboard.

Late Saturday morning the Marine Patrol publicly identified the body as that of Travis Thorbjornson, 54, of Warren.

Authorities found the body around 9 p.m. in the harbor of the Knox County community, with help from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, local fire and EMS, and a “large group of local fishermen and Good Samaritans,” the Marine Patrol said in a news release.

The agency said Thorbjornson’s body has been taken to the state medical examiners office in Augusta for an autopsy and the investigation is continuing.

