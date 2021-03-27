AUSTIN, Texas — Scottie Scheffler never gets too far ahead of himself, a remarkable trait for a 24-year-old in only his second year on the PGA Tour and particularly helpful in an emotionally charged format like the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Still, he was not oblivious to what he faced Saturday against Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter in the fourth round and then Spanish dynamo and world No. 3 Jon Rahm in the quarterfinals.

Scheffler mowed down both of them with some of his best golf, making 15 birdies in 31 holes – a 5-and-4 victory over Poulter and a 3-and-1 win over Rahm – to reach the semifinals.

“I was excited to play these guys today,” Scheffler said. “I’ve watched Ian way too many times on TV just beat the crap out of us in the Ryder Cup. I just have memories of me and my dad sitting on the couch and watching this guy make putt after putt. So it was nice to get one on him, at least for me.”

The victory over Rahm sent Scheffler, a University of Texas graduate and now the crowd favorite at Austin Country Club, into the semifinals against Matt Kuchar, who beat Jordan Spieth in the morning and Brian Harman in the afternoon.

Billy Horschel made it three Americans in the semifinals for the second time in the last three trips to Austin. He never led against Tommy Fleetwood until the Englishman sent his tee shot out-of-bounds on their first extra hole at the par-5 12th. Horschel will face Victor Perez of France, who beat Sergio Garcia in 15 holes.

• Rafael Campos holed out for birdie with a putter from off the front of the 18th green for a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen in the PGA Tour’s windy Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Campos, a 32-year-old Puerto Rican player whose family has a home in the Dominican Republic, shot a 3-under 69 to match Dahmen at 10-under 206.

LPGA: Inbee Park opened a five-stroke lead in a bid to finally win the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California.

Second in the event in 2010, 2016 and 2019, the Hall of Famer shot a 3-under 69 to reach 12-under 204 at Aviara Golf Club.

Playing partner Mel Reid lipped out a birdie try from off the green on 18 in a 71 that left her tied for second with Mi Jung Hur (67) and Minjee Lee (68).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »