FIGURE SKATING

Nathan Chen became the first American since Scott Hamilton to win a third consecutive men’s title at the world championships, overtaking two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan in Stockholm.

Chen was dynamic in easily surpassing Hanyu in the free skate. Hanyu struggled mightily and fell to third place behind 17-year-old countryman Yuma Kagiyama, who took silver in his first senior worlds.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Howard Schnellenberger, who revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned a half century, died Saturday. He was 87.

FAU announced his death and said he recently had been in a care center in South Florida.

Schnellenberger led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season.

He also was the offensive coordinator under Don Shula for the Miami Dolphins in 1972, when they won the Super Bowl to finish 17-0 for the NFL’s only perfect season.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the fourth round by beating Damir Dzumhur, 6-1, 6-4.

In women’s play, top-ranked Ash Barty beat Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 6-2, but No. 3 seed Simona Halep withdrew before her third-round match because of a right shoulder injury.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: The Netherlands got its qualifying campaign back on track by beating Latvia 2-0, while Turkey continued its strong start in Group G with a 3-0 victory over Norway.

• Artem Dzyuba scored both of Russia’s goals in a 2-1 win over Slovenia to maintain first place in Group H, while Luka Modric set the record for most games for Croatia in a 1-0 win against Cyprus.

• Serbia successfully fought back after two goals by Diogo Jota, earning a 2-2 draw at home against Portugal.

Also in Group A, Luxembourg stunned Ireland, 1-0.

