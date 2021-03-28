The Portland Museum of Art says it plans to bring back a “beloved annual event” that pairs floral arrangements by local designers with works of art that inspired the arrangements.

Art in Bloom will return soon for a special spring viewing, the museum said in an announcement over the weekend.

The museum said it will announce the opening dates for the five-day event sometime this week. But in the meantime, it’s encouraging patrons to get in the spirit by visiting a link to past Art in Bloom galleries.

Since it was launched in 2018, Art in Bloom has become a popular event for museum members, art and floral enthusiasts, and visitors seeking a bit of color and warmth as winter starts to fade. The event features floral work by designers, artists, farmers and florists from across southern Maine. Each floral installation is inspired by artwork from the museum’s collection.

The 2021 version of Art in Bloom will include a digital component with events, photographs, features and videos online. In the first online feature, John Sundling of the Portland-based floral design studio Plant Office will talk about the process involved in creating his floral design, which was inspired by David Driskell’s “Ghetto Wall #2” painting.

The Portland Museum of Art, located at 7 Congress Square, reopened to the public on Thursday. In-person visits are now allowed, but advance time-entry reservations are required in order to comply with COVID-19 social distancing and capacity protocols.

According to a schedule posted on its website, the museum will be open each Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, when admission is free to everyone. The museum will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

