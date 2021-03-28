As more and more of us finally become vaccinated against the virus that’s wrought such damage over the last year, we can start to look back over all that’s happened. And in this week’s poem, “The Tally,” poet Wesley McNair shares such a reckoning. I love this poem’s candor and compassion, the music of its subtle rhymes (both at the end of and within the lines), and the warm, resilient promise of its final words.

A former Maine poet laureate, McNair is the much-acclaimed author of 20 books, including 10 volumes of poetry, the most recent of which is “Dwellers in the House of the Lord.” McNair has won grants from the Fulbright and Guggenheim foundations, two Rockefeller Fellowships, two NEA grants in creative writing and an Emmy Award, and was selected for a United States Artists Fellowship as one of America’s “finest living artists.” “The Tally” will appear in “Where I Woke Up: New & Selected Poems,” forthcoming from Godine in 2022.

The Tally

By Wesley McNair

Those of us who warned

about the growing tally.

Those of us who called it a plot.

Those who attended church in protest

until some of them could not.

Those of us who worked

remotely from their homes,

those of us who couldn’t.

Those who wanted to work,

or couldn’t work at all,

or didn’t have a home.

Some of us who refused

to fund the jobless

so they would get a job.

One of us who blamed

the governors and wouldn’t

fund their states. One of us

who promised cures

that never came, and left

the microphone to someone else

and walked away. Those

who wouldn’t wear a mask

because they loved their freedom,

those who marched for others

who weren’t free. Those who said

they couldn’t breathe

in the hospitals, and said it

in the streets. The many living

at a distance, the many others

who got exposed. The few

who risked their lives for patients

in the ER, up close.

The daily tally that continued.

The families struggling

to cope. The surge

in the white rooms of zero,

and empathy, and hope.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “The Tally,” copyright © 2021 by Wesley McNair, is forthcoming in “Where I Woke Up: New & Selected Poems” (Godine, 2022). It appears by permission of the author.

