SOCCER

The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game in Guadalajara, Mexico, as Juan Carlos Obregon scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half.

U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute, but the Americans wasted several good chances to tie the score.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY: Gio Reyna scored on a deflected shot in the first half, Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the second and the United States beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in an exhibition at Belfast for the Americans’ first win at a European opponent since 2015.

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: Spain needed a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to complete a comeback for a 2-1 win over Georgia, on a day when most of the favorites prevailed.

France eased to a 2-0 win at Kazakhstan, and Italy stretched its unbeaten streak to 24 games with a 2-0 win at Bulgaria. Germany made it two straight wins to open qualifying by beating Romania 1-0 away, and England remained perfect with a 2-0 victory at Albania, thanks to goals by Harry Kane and Mason Mount.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: World champion Lewis Hamilton held off Max Verstappen to win the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The race was effectively decided when Verstappen overtook Hamilton on Lap 53 of 56 but went too wide on a turn and off track limits. He was told by his team to give Hamilton the position back, as he risked a time penalty.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Hobbled by cramps, top-ranked Daniil Medvedev limped through the final few games as he edged Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (3), 6-7 (7) 6-4 in the third round.

John Isner never had a break-point opportunity but won anyway, hitting 16 aces in a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win over No. 11-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

On the women’s side, Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew because of a right thigh injury.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Indiana will hire former star player Mike Woodson as its new coach, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press.

Woodson has spent 22 of the last 23 seasons coaching in the NBA. He was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14.

