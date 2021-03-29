No one was injured when a fire broke out at the Brunswick Inn early Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were alerted when an automated fire alarm sounded around 12:15 p.m., according to Fire Chief Ken Brillant. En route, firefighters also got a 911 call that there were flames in an upstairs room of the inn at 165 Park Row.

Brillant said the bedroom door was left closed, which helped stop the fire from spreading. Other parts of the building had smoke damage.

Brillant said the main part of the structure will be temporarily uninhabitable due to the smoke damage. The building can be repaired, he said.

According to its website, the Brunswick Inn offers 16 guest rooms and suites. The main house was closed to the public because the inn was housing Bowdoin College students through May. There is a also cottage and carriage house available to guests.

Brillant said there were five or six Bowdoin College students staying at the inn and attending college remotely. He said the college is working with the students to find temporary housing.

Brillant said late Monday afternoon that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Everything points to an accidental fire but we still need to try to figure out what happened,” Brillant said.

Built in 1849, the Brunswick Inn building is for sale through Swan Agency Real Estate for $3.6 million.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: