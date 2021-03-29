University of Maine senior point guard Dor Saar announced Monday she has entered the NCAA transfer portal, with the intention of playing a fifth season of college basketball for a different program.

Saar, like all college players, has an extra year of eligibility as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A four-year starter at Maine, Saar was a three-time America East all-conference selection, including first team as a senior. She is Maine’s all-time leader in 3-pointers (235), second all-time with 507 assists, and the only player in program history with more than 1,000 points and 500 assists.

“In my four years here, I never thought about playing anywhere else other than UMaine because this program is so special,” Saar said in a university news release. “I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to play in Maine and to represent not only the school but the state. With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have decided to use my fifth year to try and play in a different conference.”

As the 2020-21 season wound down, Maine Coach Amy Vachon said she did not expect Saar to return to Orono for a fifth season. But at that point, it seemed more likely Saar would be returning to Israel to pursue professional basketball opportunities and to complete her mandatory military service.

“Dor has given everything to Maine women’s basketball over these last four years,” Vachon said. “She will leave Maine as one of the best point guards to ever wear the blue and white. While it will be strange seeing Dor wear a different uniform, I will always be a fan and cheer for Dor Saar.”

