A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night after colliding with a deer, police said.
James Bragg, 33, was driving north on Ferry Road when his 2008 Yamaha Raider motorcycle collided with the animal at around 8:10 p.m., said Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee.
Bragg was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious head injuries. He was alone on the motorcycle.
Lisbon police reopened Ferry Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after closing it for more than two hours.
Lewiston police assisted Lisbon police with reconstructing the accident.
