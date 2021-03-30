FARMINGTON — Police are investigating the deaths of two men on Tuesday at a High Street residence.
The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct post-mortem examinations on the deceased individuals on Wednesday, according to a news statement from Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public safety.
Farmington police were called at approximately 9:12 a.m. to check the well-being of two residents who live at the residence, according to the release.
A police officer responded to the residence with NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel. Upon their arrival they discovered the adult bodies of the two males, according to Moss.
The Farmington Police Department called the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South to assist with the investigation. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also were called in. Law enforcement agencies left the scene early Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue the investigation into the coming days.
Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team processed the scene.
