Bridgton voters handily approved two questions at a special town meeting Tuesday for a tax break for a memory care center and to rezone a downtown lot for a restaurant.

Woodlands Senior Living Municipal Development of Waterville has proposed a 24,000-square-foot senior memory care center on North High Street that would house up to 48 residents on 21 acres, according to documents posted on the town’s website. The question passed 82-47.

The town will receive 100% of the increased assessed value on the 21-acre plot over a 20-year period starting July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2042. The revenue gained from the district will go toward the town’s Development Program Fund.

The proposal to rezone 2 Cottage St. from the Downtown Village Neighborhood district to the Downtown Village District 1 passed by a vote of 90-37, allowing an amendment to the town’s land use ordinance.

According to a letter from Mark A. Bower of Portland law firm Jensen Baird Gardner and Henry, which is representing Bridgton developer Justin McIver, the rezone will allow a restaurant to be built in one of four units in the mixed-use building.

