CAPE ELIZABETH – Sherman King Altenburg, loving husband, father and brother, 76, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away at home unexpectedly on March 28, 2021. Those who knew Sherm knew of his enormous zest for family and life and will forever remember his kindness and enthusiasm.

Sherm’s 76 years were packed with dedication to his family, friends, career, and service to others. Sherm was always excited about the next chapter in his life and the life of his family, his next project for the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust, the next sports season for his grandchildren, and the next summer at his beloved camp on Sebec Lake with Bev and their dog. His sudden passing leaves a big hole in the hearts of all who got to spend time with him. It was not time for him to go and yet Sherm’s clear love for his family means nothing was left unsaid. Therefore we, as his family, carry on with his joy and life lessons in mind.

He was “loaned” from the state of Maine to Georgia for his birth on Jan. 25, 1945 while his father oversaw construction of B-29 airplanes at the Bell Bomber plant in Marietta, Ga. The family moved back to their Maine roots soon after his birth at the end of the war in the spring of 1945 and eventually settled in Windham Hill.

Sherm attended Portland High School and Hartwick College and returned to Maine in the late 1960s where he settled in Cape Elizabeth to raise his young family with first wife, Nancy Apel (Altenburg) Carroll.

Sherm embarked on a career in the insurance business as an underwriter with Aetna, followed by many years at Unum, and concluded his working career as a small business owner and sales representative. In this last role, Sherm enjoyed his relationships with his customers as well as time behind the wheel with his dog by his side on seemingly every road in Maine.

In 1988 he married the love of his love, Beverly Neely Altenburg, and together they built a life centered first and foremost around family, along with years of dedication to their careers.

Sherm and Bev were often on the go, enjoying travel and time with family and friends everywhere, both before and during retirement. Their first few winters of retirement were spent in Palm Desert, Calif. but the lure of Maine winters and growing grandchildren proved to be a very strong pull. While family was Sherm’s true love, his camp on Sebec Lake was a close second as it was a place that provided the most quality time for the extended family. Being in Maine rather than Palm Desert for the late winter and early spring meant he could sneak up north to “check on camp” several weeks earlier than if they stayed in Palm Desert.

Sherm was one of a kind. He was master toboggan-run builder, champion driver of the Forest Road neighborhood sled towing circuit, Cub Scout leader, Little League coach, an incredibly graceful skier, tough on cars on the dunes of Nantucket, talented handyman and engineer, skilled water-color painter, loving husband, father and grandfather. He knew he was lucky to have met Bev and blessed to be married to her for over 33 years. He was most recently involved as a dedicated board member of the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust and so energized by this work. He loved to share a good story over a cocktail, or simply bask in the beauty of the setting sun over Sebec Lake from the porch of camp.

Sherm was predeceased by his parents, William M. and Barbara U. Altenburg; and his daughter, Julie.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Cape Elizabeth; daughter, Alison Carignan of Cape Elizabeth (Justin), son Garth Altenburg of Cape Elizabeth (Heather); grandchildren, Jack and Genevieve Carignan and Will, Ben, and Phoebe Altenburg; brother, Bill of Lovell; and brother, Slate of Tamaqua, Pa. (Jan, nephew Slayton).

A memorial service with close friends and family will be held later in the spring.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks for contributions to be made

in Sherm’s honor to:

Cape Elizabeth Land Trust

330 Ocean House Rd.

Cape Elizabeth ME 04107

