FARMINGTON — Police released the identities of two men Wednesday who were found dead Tuesday at a residence at 291 High St.

The individuals have been identified as Donald Hunter, 58, and Kevin Stanley, 55, according to a news statement from Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The cause and manner of death is pending additional testing. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted post-mortem examinations on the deceased individuals Wednesday morning.

Farmington police received a call to do a well-being check on two residents at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday. A Farmington patrolman responded to the residence with NorthStar EMS ambulance services. Upon their arrival they discovered the adult bodies of two males, according to Moss. The Farmington Police Department called the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit — South to assist with the investigation.

The Farmington Police Department, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit — South, Maine Drug Enforcement, Maine State Police Troop B and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are collaborating on this investigation which is expected to continue into the coming days. Authorities are confident that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

